.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Egypt sees surge in COVID-19 cases ahead of schools reopening 

  • Font
Students wearing protective masks attend the first day at Al Sadeeya school, following months of closure due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Cairo, Egypt October 17, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Students wearing protective masks attend the first day at Al Sadeeya school, following months of closure due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Cairo, Egypt October 17, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Egypt sees surge in COVID-19 cases ahead of schools reopening

The Associated Press, Cairo 

Published: Updated:

Egypt’s daily reported cases of coronavirus have surpassed 400 for the first time in months just one week before schools reopen in the country.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The Health Ministry on Friday reported 413 cases and 12 fatalities for the past 24 hours. Daily cases have been spiking in recent weeks since the more contagious delta variant was detected in the country in July.

The latest increase is alarming for Egyptian authorities as schools are scheduled to open their doors for face-to-face classes next week.

Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country with 100 million people, has reported 291,585 cases including 16,836 fatalities from the pandemic.

However, the actual numbers are believed to be much higher since health authorities have done limited testing.

Read more:

Egypt to offer high-speed internet for 60mln people in major digital innovation drive

Egypt to put sustainability, multilateralism at the heart of post-COVID recovery

Egypt ramps up local COVID-19 vaccine production with eye on exports

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to build world’s largest Lego of a Formula One car ahead of F1 event Saudi Arabia to build world’s largest Lego of a Formula One car ahead of F1 event
Taliban bring back morality police as ministry of vice and virtue Taliban bring back morality police as ministry of vice and virtue
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai launches passport for visitors to collect global stamps Expo 2020 Dubai launches passport for visitors to collect global stamps
Facebook employees hired to go through millions of private WhatsApp messages: Report Facebook employees hired to go through millions of private WhatsApp messages: Report
Taliban deliberating on inaugurating their government on 9/11 anniversary: Report Taliban deliberating on inaugurating their government on 9/11 anniversary: Report
Spanish woman sues after DNA test reveals she was swapped at birth Spanish woman sues after DNA test reveals she was swapped at birth
Taliban demands Washington remove its interior minister from US blacklist Taliban demands Washington remove its interior minister from US blacklist
White House praises Taliban as ‘professional’ as US citizens allowed to leave Kabul White House praises Taliban as ‘professional’ as US citizens allowed to leave Kabul
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More