Saudi Arabia administered over 39 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses so far: Health ministry

Saudi Arabia has administered more than 39 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as part of efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

Over 587 inoculation centers have been set up across the Kingdom that provide all citizens and residents with coronavirus vaccines, according to the ministry.

About 56.5 percent of the population in Saudi Arabia have been vaccinated, data from Reuters showed on Friday.

The health ministry on Thursday urged people to take their second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“Ministry of Health (MoH) stressed the importance of taking the second dose, pointing out that it is the only way to confront variants, activate the vaccine after the first dose, and raise and achieve the level of immunity of the community,” SPA reported.

Flights to UAE resume

Dubai carrier Emirates Airline said it will be resuming flights to Saudi Arabia starting from September 11, following the Kingdom’s announcement that it would lift COVID-19 travel restrictions on the United Arab Emirates.

“From Saturday, 11 September, Emirates will begin operating 24 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia, including daily flights to the capital Riyadh, daily A380 flights to Jeddah, daily flights to Dammam and three weekly flights to Medina,” Emirates said.

“Flights to Riyadh will increase to double daily from 16 September, and plans are underway to boost frequencies across the other gateways by the end of September,” the airline added on its website.

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday announced it will begin allowing the resumption of flights between the Kingdom and the UAE, Argentine, and South Africa from September 8 after a ban was imposed to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Based on continuous monitoring of the epidemiological situation locally and globally, the Ministry of Interior decided to lift the travel restrictions on land and sea borders, as well as airports.

Saudi Arabia had suspended travel to and from the UAE on July 3 for Saudi citizens after the neighboring Gulf country recorded hundreds of cases of the contagious delta variant.

