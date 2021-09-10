UAE-Saudi Arabia flights: COVID-19 vaccinations, quarantine requirements

Flights between Saudi Arabia and the UAE will resume this week after a Saudi COVID-19 ban on flights originating from and destined to the UAE was lifted.

Dubai carrier Emirates Airlines announced its first flight to Saudi Arabia will be on September 11, with 24 weekly flights to the Kingdom.

Here are all the COVID-19 requirements and restrictions on travel to Saudi Arabia from the UAE according to Emirates.

All non‑Saudi travelers, except for children of 8 years of age and below, must present a negative COVID‑19 PCR test result. The test must be done not later than 72 hours before the scheduled departure to Saudi Arabia.

All non-Saudi vaccinated travelers must present proof of their fully vaccinated status and register their COVID-19 vaccination data online.

All non-Saudi travelers who are not vaccinated must quarantine at institutional quarantine facilities at their own expense. The quarantine period is 7 days and will include two PCR tests.

Vaccinated travelers, Saudi nationals and foreigners, are exempted from quarantine, given that they have taken the required doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm or Sinovac. Fourteen days must have passed since receiving all doses of the vaccine.

