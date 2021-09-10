.
UAE to lift travel ban on vaccinated residents from India, Pakistan, others

Tourists get a medical screening upon arrival at Teminal 3 at Dubai airport, in the United Arab Emirates, on July 8, 2020. (AFP)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates will allow vaccinated residents with valid visas coming from countries who were on the travel ban list to return starting from September 12, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Friday.

The decision included passengers coming from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Afghanistan.

It also includes residents who stayed abroad for over six months, according to NCEMA.

“Those who are fully vaccinated with any WHO-approved vaccines and who have been staying in of the countries in the suspended list for more than six months since the suspension decision was issued for each country, can come to the country under a new entry permit and rectify their status after entry,” NCEMA said in a statement.

The passengers will be required to follow certain procedures to enter the UAE again:

1. Apply via the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and complete the vaccination application in order to get the necessary approval. They must present the approved vaccination certificate upon their departure to the UAE.

2. Provide a negative PCR test result, taken within 48 hours before their departure at an approved lab that has a QR code.

3. Take a Rapid PCR test before boarding and another PCR test on the fourth and eight day of arrival while complying with all precautionary measures in place.

NCEMA said that children under 16 years old are exempt from these procedures.

All other previously announced precautionary measures for unvaccinated people coming from the above-mentioned countries remain in place, NCEMA added.

