US doubling fines for travelers not wearing masks

People stand in line to get through the TSA security checkpoint at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on August 28, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (AFP)
Aviation

TSA said the new fines will “be $500-$1,000 for first offenders and $1,000-$3,000 for second offenders.”

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is doubling fines for first-time offenders who fail to wear masks, effective Friday, and said repeat offenders could face fines as high as $3,000.

The White House said President Joe Biden was directing the higher fines to “ensure that masking requirements remain in place on the other modes of transportation as we continue to battle COVID-19.”

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Last month, TSA extended requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18 to address ongoing COVID-19 risks. The regulations had been set to expire Sept. 13.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske said “by doubling the range of penalties, we seek to reinforce the importance of voluntary adherence.”

TSA said that operators throughout the transportation network have reported over 4,000 face mask-related incidents. To date, almost 4,000 warning notices have been sent and 126 have been referred for civil penalty.

TSA said in January that first-time incidents would start at $250 for failing to wear masks.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued much higher fines for not wearing masks on airplanes and for other disruptive behavior.

The FAA has proposed penalties totaling more than $1 million, including many $9,000 fines for not wearing masks on airplanes.

