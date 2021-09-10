.
US president mandates COVID-19 vaccines or tests for companies of 100-plus workers

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan at the White House, Aug. 31, 2021. (Reuters)
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan at the White House, Aug. 31, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

US president mandates COVID-19 vaccines or tests for companies of 100-plus workers

AFP

President Joe Biden’s administration will mandate companies with 100 or more employees to vaccinate all workers or administer weekly Covid-19 tests in a new effort to defeat the surging Delta virus, the White House said Thursday.

The companies must “ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis,” the White House said.

The measure will affect some 80 million people and comes in addition to extension of vaccine mandates for federal employees and new mandates for all those working in hospitals receiving federal healthcare reimbursements.

