.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Australia’s Queensland warns of possible snap COVID-19 lockdown due to rise in cases

  • Font
Passengers wearing protective face masks walk through the mostly empty Central Station during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, September 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Passengers wearing protective face masks walk through the mostly empty Central Station during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, September 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Australia’s Queensland warns of possible snap COVID-19 lockdown due to rise in cases

Reuters, Canberra 

Published: Updated:

Australia’s third most populous state said on Saturday it may order a snap lockdown after a cluster of COVID-19 cases, as the country posted a record one-day rise in daily infections.

Queensland state, home to more than 5 million people, said it had detected five new infections in the past 24 hours after a family tested positive. The next few days would be critical to see if a lockdown was warranted, authorities said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“If we start seeing any seeding, then we may have to take very quick, fast action. But at the moment, it’s contained to the family,” said state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

The family lives in Brisbane, the state’s capital. It was not clear whether a lockdown would be limited to some parts of the state like previous orders.

New South Wales, home to Sydney and Australia’s most-populous state, is under lockdown as are the cities of Melbourne and Canberra. A lockdown for Queensland would be another blow to Australia’s A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy, which could slip into a second recession in as many years.

Australia on Saturday posted 2,077 infections, surpassing the previous day’s record of 1,903. New South Wales, which has been under strict stay-at-home orders for nearly three months, said it detected 1,599 new infections.

Authorities warned people on Saturday to continue social distancing, but hot weather across Sydney saw scores of people head to the beach.

New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard said police would be out checking whether people were within 5 km (3 miles) of their homes, as permitted under emergency rules.

Sydney COVID-19 cases may hit peak as Australia steps up vaccine rollout Coronavirus Coronavirus Sydney COVID-19 cases may hit peak as Australia steps up vaccine rollout

Police and military personnel have for weeks been patrolling the streets of Sydney, issuing fines to those contravening health orders, such as wearing masks.

One person fined was former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who confirmed on Saturday he had been ordered to pay A$500 after being pictured not wearing a mask.

“I believe that I was well within the law, reasonably interpreted. But I’m not going to challenge the fine because I don’t want to waste the police’s time any further,” Abbott told reporters in Sydney.

“I never thought that dobbing and snitching was part of the Australian character and I think that the sooner we can leave this health police-state mindset behind us, the better for everyone.”

In neighboring Victoria, authorities reported 450 new locally acquired cases, the biggest one-day rise in locally acquired cases in more than a year.

Australia has now recorded nearly 73,000 COVID-19 cases and a death toll of 1,084.

Read more:

COVID-19 travel: Abu Dhabi updates ‘Green list’ countries, rules

Vaccination rates surge in Sydney’s hard-hit suburbs as cases dip

New Zealand lifts COVID-19 lockdown this week, barring Auckland

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago
Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report
Top Content
Taliban kill former Vice President Saleh’s brother: Report Taliban kill former Vice President Saleh’s brother: Report
No COVID vaccines, tests needed for millions visiting Dubai’s Expo 2020 No COVID vaccines, tests needed for millions visiting Dubai’s Expo 2020
Who’s who in Lebanon’s new government? Who’s who in Lebanon’s new government?
Egypt to offer high-speed internet for 60mln people in major digital innovation drive Egypt to offer high-speed internet for 60mln people in major digital innovation drive
Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report
UK’s MI5 spy chief warns of new 9/11 risk after West’s withdrawal from Afghanistan UK’s MI5 spy chief warns of new 9/11 risk after West’s withdrawal from Afghanistan
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More