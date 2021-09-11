.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

COVID-19: Greek police tear gas anti-vaxxers

  • Font
Police detain a protester in Syntagma Square as people protest against the government's plan for mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for health workers, in Athens on August 29, 2021. (AFP)
Police detain a protester in Syntagma Square as people protest against the government's plan for mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for health workers, in Athens on August 29, 2021. (AFP)

COVID-19: Greek police tear gas anti-vaxxers

AFP

Published: Updated:

Police in Greece's second city Thessaloniki on Saturday fired tear gas at anti-vaccination protesters ahead of a keynote economic speech by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The police used tear gas and a water cannon to keep around 1,000 protesters away from the venue of the PM's speech.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

There has been opposition in Greece to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination of all health workers, who are threatened with suspension if they fail to comply.

Tougher air, sea and rail transport restrictions also come into effect on Monday, with the unvaccinated no longer entitled to free testing.

Over 14,000 people in Greece have died from causes related to the pandemic. Over half of the country's 11 million residents have been fully vaccinated.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Thousands in Istanbul protest new Turkish COVID vaccine, test, mask rules

Italian police warn of armed attacks by anti-vaxxers

France urges better protection of COVID-19 vaccine centers after vandalism

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago
Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report
Top Content
No COVID vaccines, tests needed for millions visiting Dubai’s Expo 2020 No COVID vaccines, tests needed for millions visiting Dubai’s Expo 2020
Taliban kill former Vice President Saleh’s brother: Report Taliban kill former Vice President Saleh’s brother: Report
Who’s who in Lebanon’s new government? Who’s who in Lebanon’s new government?
Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago
Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report
Egypt to offer high-speed internet for 60mln people in major digital innovation drive Egypt to offer high-speed internet for 60mln people in major digital innovation drive
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More