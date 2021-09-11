.
Denmark becomes first in EU to ease COVID-19 restrictions due to high vaccine rates

People walk on a street as stores reopen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Copenhagen, Denmark March 1, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

The Associated Press, Copenhagen 

Published: Updated:

Denmark’s high vaccination rate has enabled the Scandinavian country to become one of the first European Union nations to lift all domestic restrictions.

The return to normality has been gradual, but as of Friday, the digital pass — a proof of having been vaccinated — is no longer required when entering nightclubs, the last virus safeguard to fall.

More than 80 percent of people above age 12 have had the two shots.

As of midnight, the Danish government no longer considers COVID-19 “a socially critical disease.”

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said last month that “the epidemic is under control” but warned: “we are not out of the epidemic” and the government will act as needed if necessary.

