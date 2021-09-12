.
Biden to announce new COVID-19 steps ahead of UN General Assembly meeting

U.S. President Joe Biden looks down as he delivers remarks about Afghanistan, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 26, 2021. (Reuters)
U.S. President Joe Biden looks down as he delivers remarks, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 26, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

US President Joe Biden will announce new steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 before the UN General Assembly meets, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Sunday.

Murthy did not specify what those steps would be. The next session of the General Assembly opens Tuesday; the first day of general debate will be the following week.

Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Murthy defended Biden’s efforts to expand vaccination in the US.

“There will be more actions that we continue to work on, especially in the global front,” he said.

Biden on Thursday said he would require federal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and mandate that large employers either require their workers to be vaccinated or regularly tested.

Biden said the US had donated 140 million vaccine doses to other countries. “That’s American leadership on a global stage, and that’s just the beginning,” he said.

