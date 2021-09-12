.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo in US being treated for COVID-19 after testing positive

  • Font
This handout photo obtained January 21, 2021 courtesy of the San Diego Zoo Global shows, a Gorilla Troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park that tested Positive for Covid-19. (AFP)
This handout photo obtained January 21, 2021 courtesy of the San Diego Zoo Global shows, a Gorilla Troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park that tested Positive for COVID-19. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo in US being treated for COVID-19 after testing positive

AFP, Washington

Published: Updated:

Several gorillas at Zoo Atlanta in the southern US state of Georgia have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the zoo said.

The western lowland gorillas were tested after keepers saw them coughing and other symptoms, it said.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Initial tests indicated they were positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 and the zoo said in a statement Friday it was awaiting the results of confirmatory tests from the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.

Gorillas at risk of developing complications were being treated with monoclonal antibodies and the zoo’s whole population of 20 gorillas was being tested.

“The teams are very closely monitoring the affected gorillas and are hopeful they will make a complete recovery. They are receiving the best possible care,” said Sam Rivera, senior director of animal health at Zoo Atlanta.

“We are very concerned that these infections occurred, especially given that our safety protocols when working with great apes and other susceptible animal species are, and throughout the pandemic have been, extremely rigorous.”

The zoo said it believed the gorillas were infected by an asymptomatic keeper, despite the employee being fully vaccinated and wearing personal protective equipment.

“While humans are known to be able to transmit the virus to animals such as gorillas, and these cases have occurred at other zoos, there is currently no data to suggest that zoo animals can transmit the virus to humans,” the zoo said.

Top 10 rarest cats in the world Variety Top 10 rarest cats in the world

In any case, it said visitors did not pose a threat due to the distance between them and the primates’ habitat.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that 13 of the zoo’s gorillas were infected, including 60-year-old Ozzie, the oldest male gorilla in captivity.

Rivera told the paper Ozzie was showing mild symptoms.

“We don’t feel that we’re out of the woods,” he added. “We’re taking it on a day by day basis.”
Zoo Atlanta said it has been authorized to use the Zoetis COVID vaccine, developed for animals, and would inoculate the gorillas when they recover.

The zoo said it would also vaccinate its orangutans, Sumatran tigers, African lions and clouded leopard.

COVID-19 has also been known to infect domestic cats and dogs.

Read more:

UAE reports 620 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in 24 hours

Poisonous cobra snake kills its coach in Saudi Arabia in Facebook livestream video

Larger beaks, wings: Animals ‘shape shifting’ to survive climate change

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US football fans save falling cat using American flag at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami US football fans save falling cat using American flag at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami
Taliban raise their flag over Afghan presidential palace as US marks 9/11 attacks Taliban raise their flag over Afghan presidential palace as US marks 9/11 attacks
Top Content
Saudi Arabia extends visas for expats, residents stuck abroad until Nov 30 Saudi Arabia extends visas for expats, residents stuck abroad until Nov 30
‘You are what you eat’: Your diet may be affecting your mental health, here’s how ‘You are what you eat’: Your diet may be affecting your mental health, here’s how
Watch: Women in full burqas march in support of Taliban in Afghanistan Watch: Women in full burqas march in support of Taliban in Afghanistan
Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency  Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency 
Taliban raise their flag over Afghan presidential palace as US marks 9/11 attacks Taliban raise their flag over Afghan presidential palace as US marks 9/11 attacks
Explosives-laden drone targets US forces at Iraq's Erbil airport Explosives-laden drone targets US forces at Iraq's Erbil airport
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More