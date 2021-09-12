.
UAE reports 620 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in 24 hours

This picture taken on July 8, 2020 shows an aerial view of the man-made Palm Jumeirah archipelago off the Gulf emirate of Dubai, during a government-organized helicopter tour. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates registered 620 new COVID-19 cases, 785 recoveries and no virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority reported on Sunday.

Health authorities conducted 377,394 coronavirus tests to determine Sunday’s numbers.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 2,062.

Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset increased to 728,886 and total recoveries to 719coveries to 7198.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases decreased to 6,876, among the lowest recorded active cases in over a year.

The UAE has been leading the way in vaccinating its population against the virus, with over 18.8 million doses already administered.

