UK health minister says ‘not anticipating’ any more COVID-19 lockdowns

FILE PHOTO: Britain's new Health Secretary Sajid Javid walks outside his home in London, Britain June 27, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo
Britain's new Health Secretary Sajid Javid walks outside his home in London, Britain June 27, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters, London 

Published: Updated:

British health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday he did not expect the country to see any more lockdowns to fight the COVID-19 crisis and ruled out the use of vaccine passports to allow people to attend mass events.

“I am not anticipating any more lockdowns. I think it would be irresponsible for any health minister around the world to take everything off the table but I just don’t see how we get to another lockdown,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show.

Asked about so-called COVID passports, Javid added: “What I can say is that we’ve looked at it properly and whilst we should keep it in reserve as a potential option, I am pleased to say we will not going be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports.”

Explore More