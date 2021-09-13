New Zealand PM Ardern extends COVID-19 lockdown in largest city

New Zealand’s largest city Auckland will remain in lockdown to beat the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Advertisement

Auckland will remain in the strict Alert level 4 lockdown until midnight on September 21, after which it will move to alert level 3, Ardern said in a news conference.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

New Zealand lifts COVID-19 lockdown this week, barring Auckland

Australia’s Queensland warns of possible snap COVID-19 lockdown due to rise in cases

New Zealand COVID outbreak claims first death in six months, toll at 27 so far