New Zealand PM Ardern extends COVID-19 lockdown in largest city

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about Covid-19 coronavirus on the first day of a snap national lockdown, during a press conference in Wellington on August 18, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Wellington

New Zealand’s largest city Auckland will remain in lockdown to beat the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

Auckland will remain in the strict Alert level 4 lockdown until midnight on September 21, after which it will move to alert level 3, Ardern said in a news conference.

