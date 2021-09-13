.
Russia to resume commercial flights with Spain, Iraq, Kenya, Slovakia from Sept. 21

A file photo shows planes parked at Sheremetyevo International Airport, outside Moscow, Russia April 9, 2020 (Reuters/Tatyana Makeyeva)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia will resume passenger flights with Spain, Iraq, Kenya and Slovakia from Sept. 21, the government said on Monday, and will increase the number of airports with flights to Turkey and Egypt.

Russia imposed wide-ranging travel restrictions at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, many of which remain in force, but has gradually expanded the list of countries for air travel.

Russia’s coronavirus task force said it had decided flights could resume after it had assessed the epidemiological situation in those countries.

From Sept. 21, there will be four return Moscow flights each week with Madrid, Barcelona and the Slovak capital Bratislava.

Moscow flights will also resume with Malaga and Alicante in Spain.

The government said the Moscow-Nairobi and Moscow-Baghdad routes would relaunch with two flights a week.

Routes and flights were also added between Russian cities and popular tourist destinations in Egypt and Turkey.

In August, Russian flights landed in the Egyptian resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada for the first time in nearly six years after Moscow had banned them following a deadly plane crash.

