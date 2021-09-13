.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia to donate $5.3 mln to supply COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries

  • Font
This picture taken on December 17, 2020 shows Saudi Arabia's Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah waiting to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine. (AFP)
This picture taken on December 17, 2020 shows Saudi Arabia's Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah waiting to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia to donate $5.3 mln to supply COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia will donate $5.3 million (20 million riyals) to provide COVID-19 vaccines to less developed Muslim countries, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said on Monday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The Kingdom’s donation will be extended to 22 IOC member states.

Saudi Arabia also called on other Muslim nations to join the initiative and donate COVID-19 vaccines to less developed countries, according to the OIC.

Last month, the Kingdom said it will grant the families of healthcare workers who died from COVID-19 while treating infected patients $133,300 (500,000 Saudi Riyals), the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Families of all healthcare employees who died of the coronavirus – regardless of whether they were Saudi nationals or expatriate residents, worked in the government or private sector, or in the civilian or military sector – will be compensated, SPA said.

In July, Tunisia’s President Kais Saied said in a statement that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had pledged to send vaccinations and whatever medical equipment Tunisia needed.

Several countries promised to help Tunisia fight the coronavirus on Friday as the north African country recorded its highest daily death toll since the pandemic began, putting its health care system under severe stress and depleting oxygen supplies.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia to become regional hub for COVID-19 vaccines, supplies: KSrelief chief

Saudi Arabia pledges aid as Tunisia struggles with COVID-19 pandemic

Saudi Arabia grants $133,000 to families of healthcare workers who died from COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
When should you take COVID-19 vaccine, boosters, flu shots? UAE experts weigh in When should you take COVID-19 vaccine, boosters, flu shots? UAE experts weigh in
UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14 UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14
Top Content
Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency  Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency 
Mohammed Hadid’s multi-million-dollar mansion to be demolished after auction  Mohammed Hadid’s multi-million-dollar mansion to be demolished after auction 
Anti-Taliban resistance leader Ahmad Massoud still in Afghanistan: Report Anti-Taliban resistance leader Ahmad Massoud still in Afghanistan: Report
UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14 UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14
US football fans save falling cat using American flag at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami US football fans save falling cat using American flag at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami
‘Projects of 50’: UAE to invest $6.5 billion in private sector to create 75,000 jobs ‘Projects of 50’: UAE to invest $6.5 billion in private sector to create 75,000 jobs
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More