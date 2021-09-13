UAE to restart Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus route following COVID rules, tests

Transport authorities in the United Arab Emirates have announced they will resume the E101 bus shuttle between Dubai and Abu Dhabi in compliance with existing entry rules into the capital for passengers, according to an official statement.

Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, said the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reported that Route E101 would start from Ibn Battuta Bus Station in Dubai and head to the Central Bus Station in Abu Dhabi.

“This route is critical to the integration of mass transit means between the two emirates and the smooth movement of passengers. RTA stresses the importance of complying with all the applicable precautionary measures, such as physical distancing and wearing of masks to curb the spread of the COVID-19. It calls upon all Dubai Bus and Intercity Bus riders to observe these measures for the public health of the UAE community,” Shakri said.

“Riders have to comply with the precautionary measures enforced by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which state that individuals allowed to enter Abu Dhabi Emirate are: Vaccinated individuals whose status is shown as green on Al Hosn App and designated by letter E or Star. Unvaccinated individuals will be allowed to enter Abu Dhabi within 48 hours of receiving the COVID-19 test result. Riders heading to Abu Dhabi must not use DPI test results to enter the Emirate two successive times. Such requirements must be reflected on Al Hosn App and in compliance with any new precautionary measures that might be introduced by the concerned bodies in the Emirate,” he added.

