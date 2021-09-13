.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK set to offer COVID-19 vaccine to all 12 to 15-year-olds

  • Font
Thomas Lo (15) receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Northwell Health's Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, U.S., May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Thomas Lo (15) receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Northwell Health's Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, U.S., May 13, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

UK set to offer COVID-19 vaccine to all 12 to 15-year-olds

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Britain is set to expand the offer of a COVID-19 vaccine to all 12- to 15-year-olds, after top medical advisers said on Monday that children would benefit from reduced disruption to their education.

The Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) recommended that children aged 12-15 in Britain get a first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and immunization (JCVI) earlier this month decided against making the recommendation.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The US, Israel and some European countries have rolled out vaccinations to children more broadly, putting pressure on the British government to follow suit.

There have been more than 134,000 deaths from COVID-19 in Britain, and a rapid start to its vaccination rollout has slowed, with 81 percent of those over 16 receiving two vaccine doses.

The JCVI had previously said the decision to vaccinate children was “finely balanced” as the government then sought further advice on the issue.

The CMOs in a letter said that vaccinating children could reduce COVID-19 transmission and thus disruption to schools, and those benefits “on balance provide sufficient extra advantage... to recommend in favor of vaccinating this group.”

“(Vaccination) will reduce education disruption,” Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, said at a news briefing.

“We do not think that this is a panacea, there’s no silver bullet... but we think it is an important and potentially useful additional tool to help reduce the public health impacts that come through educational disruption.”

The CMOs of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said a first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine should be offered to all children and young people aged 12-15 not already covered by existing JCVI advice.

The four nations of the United Kingdom each set their own health policy, and must indicate whether it will follow the CMOs’ advice, though some ministers have previously expressed support for vaccinations for children. Vulnerable children in that age bracket were already eligible for shots.

The CMOs said second doses would not be offered to the age group until at least spring as they would wait for data to build up internationally.

Read more:

Syria’s Idlib reports spike in COVID-19 cases

UAE to restart Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus route following COVID rules, tests

Heathrow tells UK to change COVID travel rules as passenger slump continues

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade
Latvian ministry issues apology over military drill after social media backlash Latvian ministry issues apology over military drill after social media backlash
Top Content
Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency  Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency 
Mohammed Hadid’s multi-million-dollar mansion to be demolished after auction  Mohammed Hadid’s multi-million-dollar mansion to be demolished after auction 
Anti-Taliban resistance leader Ahmad Massoud still in Afghanistan: Report Anti-Taliban resistance leader Ahmad Massoud still in Afghanistan: Report
UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14 UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14
Saudi Arabia to fine people who attempt to perform Umrah without permit Saudi Arabia to fine people who attempt to perform Umrah without permit
World’s largest container ship to cross Suez Canal after sister ship blocked waterway World’s largest container ship to cross Suez Canal after sister ship blocked waterway
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More