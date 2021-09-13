.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US hospital stops delivering babies after employees resign over vaccine mandate

  • Font
A mother holds the foot of her newborn baby. (AFP)
A mother holds the foot of her newborn baby. (AFP)
Coronavirus

US hospital stops delivering babies after employees resign over vaccine mandate

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A New York-based hospital has announced that it will stop delivering babies this month after many of its nursing department staff quit over the facility’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, online news media the Washington Post reported on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The number of resignations received leaves us no choice but to pause delivering babies at Lewis County General Hospital,” said the hospital’s chief executive Gerald Cayer at a news conference on Friday.

US president mandates COVID-19 vaccines or tests for companies of 100-plus workers Coronavirus Coronavirus US president mandates COVID-19 vaccines or tests for companies of 100-plus workers

At least six maternity staffers, all unvaccinated, have resigned while seven others still have not decided whether they should get the vaccine or not, Cayer said.

Due to this, the hospital will be “unable to safely staff” its maternity department as of September 25, he added, two days before the state’s deadline for healthcare staff to be vaccinated.

“It is my hope that the [New York State] Department of Health will work with us in pausing the service rather than closing the maternity department.”

Around 27 percent of the hospital’s workforce, amounting around 165 staff, have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and 73 percent of them provide clinical services at the facility.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The hospital’s announcement comes as the pressure ramps up on healthcare workers to get vaccinated in order to help hospitals cope with unvaccinated patients. As of Sunday, over 97,000 people in the US were in hospital due to COVID-19 infections. More than a quarter of these patients were in the ICU, according to the Washington Post.

Read more:

UK government scraps plans for COVID-19 vaccine passports: Health minister

UAE to restart Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus route following COVID rules, tests

When should you take COVID-19 vaccine, boosters, flu shots? UAE experts weigh in

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade
Latvian ministry issues apology over military drill after social media backlash Latvian ministry issues apology over military drill after social media backlash
Top Content
Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency  Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency 
Mohammed Hadid’s multi-million-dollar mansion to be demolished after auction  Mohammed Hadid’s multi-million-dollar mansion to be demolished after auction 
Anti-Taliban resistance leader Ahmad Massoud still in Afghanistan: Report Anti-Taliban resistance leader Ahmad Massoud still in Afghanistan: Report
UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14 UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14
US football fans save falling cat using American flag at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami US football fans save falling cat using American flag at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami
World’s largest container ship to cross Suez Canal after sister ship blocked waterway World’s largest container ship to cross Suez Canal after sister ship blocked waterway
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More