.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Israeli survey finds about 1 in 10 kids have lingering COVID-19 symptoms

  • Font
An Israeli teacher welcomes pupils wearing protective face masks upon their return to the new school year amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in Israel, at Beit Hakerem Israeli elementary school in Jerusalem, on September 1, 2021. (Menahem Kahana/AFP)
An Israeli teacher welcomes pupils wearing protective face masks upon their return to the new school year amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in Israel, at Beit Hakerem Israeli elementary school in Jerusalem, on September 1, 2021. (Menahem Kahana/AFP)
Coronavirus

Israeli survey finds about 1 in 10 kids have lingering COVID-19 symptoms

Reuters

Published: Updated:

About one in 10 children had symptoms that remained after recovering from COVID-19, though that number dropped by more than half as the months passed, an Israeli health ministry survey showed on Monday.

Severe illness from the novel coronavirus is most common among adults, but there is a lack of data on the virus' impact on youths, who are far less prone to serious complications, the ministry said.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

It carried out a phone survey in June among 13,834 parents of children aged 3-18 who had recovered from COVID-19, asking if their kids had lingering symptoms, including breathing issues, lethargy and loss of smell and taste.

The ministry said 11.2 percent of children had some symptoms after recovery. The figure declined to 1.8 percent-4.6 percent at six months from acute disease, with older kids suffering more.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The ministry did not make mention of vaccines or their impact. The survey was conducted around the time 12-15 year-old Israelis were just becoming eligible to be vaccinated.

Israel allowed 16-18-year-olds to get the vaccination months earlier.

A recent British survey has found that as many as one in seven children may have symptoms linked to the coronavirus months after testing positive for COVID-19.

Read more:

Israeli study finds 94 pct drop in symptomatic coronavirus cases with Pfizer vaccine

UK set to offer COVID-19 vaccine to all 12 to 15-year-olds

South Africa approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for teens aged 12 and above

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade
Latvian ministry issues apology over military drill after social media backlash Latvian ministry issues apology over military drill after social media backlash
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to fine people who attempt to perform Umrah without permit Saudi Arabia to fine people who attempt to perform Umrah without permit
Saudi Arabia updates travel entry rules: All you need to know Saudi Arabia updates travel entry rules: All you need to know
World’s largest container ship to cross Suez Canal after sister ship blocked waterway World’s largest container ship to cross Suez Canal after sister ship blocked waterway
UAE property giants behind $492 mln Bahrain tourism investment influx UAE property giants behind $492 mln Bahrain tourism investment influx
UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities to terror list UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities to terror list
Latvian ministry issues apology over military drill after social media backlash Latvian ministry issues apology over military drill after social media backlash
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More