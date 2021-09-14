.
UAE reports lowest tally of COVID-19 cases in 2021, 90 pct of country vaccinated

A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa in the clouds taken from a high-storey building. (Unsplash, Amir Hanna)
Coronavirus

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published:

The United Arab Emirates has recorded its lowest number of new daily COVID-19 cases this year, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority reported on Tuesday.

The country registered 617 new COVID-19 cases, 714 recoveries and two virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Health authorities conducted 351,718 coronavirus tests to determine Tuesday’s numbers.

The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 2,066.

Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset increased to 730,135 and total recoveries to 721, 367.

NCEMA have also announced that 90.5p percent of the population have also received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 79.33 percent have been fully inoculated.

The UAE has been leading the way in vaccinating its population against the virus, with over 18.8 million doses already administered.

This week health officials also revealed that new positive COVID-19 cases in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi have fallen to just 0.2 percent.

The figures were revealed by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee who said the low rate was achieved because of a rigorous testing regime in the emirate.

It comes as Abu Dhabi once again topped the list of the world’s leading cities for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to London-based analytics consortium, Deep Knowledge Group (DKG).

The Deep Knowledge Group released the report, “Ranking of the Safest Cities during the COVID-19 Pandemic for the Second Quarter of 2021”, which was based on 114 parameters covering key aspects of the COVID-19 response.

