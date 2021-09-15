COVID-19 travel: Dubai’s Emirates Airlines resumes flights to the Philippines

Dubai-based carrier Emirates has announced the resumption of passenger flights to the Philippines, the airlines revealed in a statement on Wednesday.

The airline will resume seven weekly flights to and from the country’s capital city Manila, five weekly flights to Clark and twice to Cebu. These will be available to Filipinos and foreign nationals to book.

Authorities in the Philippines lifted the COVID-19 travel ban from the UAE on September 6.

Restrictions still apply on the number of passengers per flight to points in the Philippines, remaining in effect until further notice.

In addition to the resumption of commercial flights, Emirates has also obtained the approval from the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs to operate special commercia flights, subject to government approval, in September to Manila. It will be operating these ‘Bayanihan’ repatriation flights between September 18 and 25, to provide extra capacity for citizens wishing to fly home.

Quarantine requirements

UAE-based Filipino citizens will only be eligible to book seats on the special flights. Passengers are required to present a negative PCR test result, taken within 48 hours before boarding and quarantine for 10 days on arrival in a facility followed by a four-day home-based quarantine.

The allocation of quarantine facilities at designated hotels will be done in coordination with Emirates, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Department of Tourism.

Emirates has been gradually rebuilding its global network as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, and has resumed passenger services to over 120 passenger destinations, allowing travelers to conveniently and safely connect to the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific via Dubai.

