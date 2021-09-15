Most UAE residents optimistic, confident about country’s COVID-19 response: Survey

The vast majority of residents in the United Arab Emirates are optimistic and have faith in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey led by health officials has found.

Polling conducted by the Ministry of Community Development showed an increase in confidence among residents had soared from 25 percent in April 2020 to 95 percent in August this year.

Optimism among those surveyed about the country’s COVID-19 response had also risen from 34 percent to 94 percent in the same time frame.

The survey also found four out of five (79 percent) of those asked backed a full return of staff to offices, with 90 percent in support of welcoming worshippers back to mosques and 73 per cent in favor of pupils returning to classrooms rather than remote learning.

Nasser al-Zaabi, official spokesperson for the ministry, said: “During this phase of the pandemic, we are conducting a survey as part of the recovery and return to normal life phase in the UAE. We are looking to reach outcomes and decisions that will strengthen the concept of recovery.”

“According to the strategic indicator (optimism towards living conditions), we find that we achieved positive results in regard to community’s trust in the level of recovery in the UAE. The sense of trust and safety reached 95 percent in last August compared to 25 percent in April 2020.”

“These efforts would not be achieved without the support of our leadership, who emphasizes on providing the best for Emirati citizens and residents.”

Al-Zaabi said that the UAE is one of the first countries to recover from the pandemic by providing the necessary elements needed to return to normal life, “the most important of which is the COVID-19 vaccine.”

“The UAE provided the vaccine via a national campaign targeting all age groups, making senior citizens and people of determination a priority. This priority further extends to school students to ensure safe and effective vaccination for all.”

Al-Zaabi said different sectors proved their resilience and preparedness in facing challenges and creating opportunities for progress by implementing strategic plans to contain all pandemic fallout

“The community has a vital role to play in combating any challenge. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we realized the importance of safeguarding community’s health and safety to reach safe recovery for all members of the community.”

More than 19 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date across the country, with 90.8 percent of the population having received one dose and 79.63 being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, health officials revealed that new positive COVID-19 cases in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi have fallen to just 0.2 percent.

The figures were revealed by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee who said the low rate was achieved because of a rigorous testing regime in the emirate.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi once again topped the list of the world’s leading cities for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to London-based analytics consortium, Deep Knowledge Group (DKG).

The Deep Knowledge Group released the report, “Ranking of the Safest Cities during the COVID-19 Pandemic for the Second Quarter of 2021”, which was based on 114 parameters covering key aspects of the COVID-19 response.

