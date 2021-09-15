.
US heart patient dies after being turned away from 43 ICUs at capacity due to COVID

Hospital staff in north Alabama contacted 43 hospitals in three states to find a specialty cardiac ICU bed for Ray Martin DeMonia, his family wrote in his obituary. (Family photo)
Coronavirus

US heart patient dies after being turned away from 43 ICUs at capacity due to COVID

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

As hundreds of mostly unvaccinated COVID-19 patients filled Alabama intensive care units, hospital staff in north Alabama contacted 43 hospitals in three states to find a specialty cardiac ICU bed for Ray Martin DeMonia, his family writes in his obituary.

The resident of Cullman, Alabama, was finally transferred to Meridian, Mississippi, about 170 miles (274 kilometers) away. The 73-year-old antiques dealer died Sept. 1 because of the cardiac event he suffered.

Now, his family is making a plea.

"In honor of Ray, please get vaccinated if you have not, in an effort to free up resources for non-COVID related emergencies," his obituary reads. After describing the search for an ICU bed for DeMonia, the obituary adds: "He would not want any other family to go through what his did."

“In honor of Ray, please get vaccinated if you have not, in an effort to free up resources for non-COVID related emergencies,” his obituary read.

“Due to COVID-19, CRMC emergency staff contacted 43 hospitals in three states in search of a cardiac ICU bed and finally located one in Meridian, MS,” his obituary read, referencing Cullman Regional Medical Center. “He would not want any other family to go through what his did.”

Alabama for weeks has seen a surge of mostly unvaccinated patients filling hospitals and intensive care units, making it increasingly difficult to transfer patients to other facilities for specialty care, said Dr. Don Williamson, the former state health officer who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association.

“Every day hospitals are trying to find a place to transfer patients, and it is very difficult,” Williamson said. “We’ve had patients transferred to Georgia, to Kentucky to Florida.”

A general view of the ticket office with COVID signage at M. M. Roberts Stadium before the game between the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles and the South Alabama Jaguars. (Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook, USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Jennifer Malone, a spokesperson for the Cullman hospital, confirmed DeMonia was a patient and said he needed to be transferred to receive a higher level of specialized care not available at Cullman Regional Medical Center. She could not comment more for privacy reasons, but said, the “continued surge in COVID patients has saturated tertiary care hospitals creating an ongoing and increasing challenge for Cullman Regional staff to find hospitals able to receive patient transfers when needed.”

Williamson also could not comment on DeMonia’s case but said the struggle to find an open bed to transfer a patient is a scenario being played out daily.

“Basically, half of our ICU beds are now filled with COVID patients,” Williamson said.

Alabama on Monday had 2,474 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals of which 86 percent were unvaccinated, according to the Alabama Hospital Association.

Nearly half of the state’s intensive care unit beds, or 772 beds, are occupied by a person with COVID-19. And the surge of patients meant some hospitals had to convert other space to ICUs. Patients who normally would be treated in ICU wards are instead being cared for in emergency rooms, normal beds or even gurneys left in hallways, state officials said.

The state had 1,562 ICU patients Monday, but 1,551 dedicated ICU beds.

