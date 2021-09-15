.
WHO reports big drop in new COVID-19 infections

People wearing protective masks stroll by the Bosphorus, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Istanbul, Turkey. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

The Associated Press, Geneva

Published: Updated:

The World Health Organization said there were about 4 million coronavirus cases reported globally last week, marking the first major drop in new infections in more than two months. In recent weeks, there have been about 4.4 million new COVID-19 cases.

In its weekly update released on Tuesday, the UN health agency said every region in the world saw a drop in COVID-19 cases compared to the previous week.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Although the worldwide number of deaths decreased to about 62,000, with the sharpest decline in Southeast Asia, there was a 7 percent increase in deaths in Africa. The highest numbers of cases were seen in the US, Britain, India, Iran and Turkey and the highly contagious delta variant has now been reported in 180 countries.

WHO also said children and teenagers continue to be less affected by COVID-19 when compared to adults, adding that deaths of people under 24 due to the disease account for fewer than 0.5 percent of global deaths.

WHO has previously said children should not be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations given the extreme vaccine shortages globally.

