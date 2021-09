China has fully vaccinated more than 1 billion people - 71 percent of its population - a health official said Thursday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Advertisement

“As of September 15, 2.16 billion vaccine doses have been administered nationwide,” said a National Health Commission spokesman at a press briefing.

Read more:

Local COVID-19 cases more than double in southeast China

China imposes local lockdowns as COVID-19 cases surge