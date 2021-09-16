.
.
.
.
UAE reports another record-low in daily COVID-19 cases

This picture taken on on February 1, 2021 shows a view of the downtown Dubai skyline, with Burj Khalifa, as seen from the Dubai Frame vantage point. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has recorded its lowest number of new daily COVID-19 cases this year, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority reported on Thursday.

The country registered 564 new COVID-19 cases, 650 recoveries and one virus-related death in the last 24 hours.

It is the first time in 2021 that new daily cases have fallen below 600.
The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 2,069

Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset increased to 731,307 and total recoveries to 722,723.

NCEMA have also announced that 90.6 percent of the population have also received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 79.96 percent have been fully inoculated.

The UAE has been leading the way in vaccinating its population against the virus, with over 19 million doses already administered.

