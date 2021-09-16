Violating COVID-19 rules in Saudi Arabia could result in $26,663 fines

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior on Thursday warned that non-compliance with the country’s COVID-19 precautionary measures could lead to fines worth up to $26,633 (100,00 riyals).

Refusing to adhere to coronavirus precautionary measures such as social distancing and temperature checks when entering public and private spaces is in “violation of the Kingdom’s preventive measures against COVID-19,” the interior ministry said in a tweet.

Those who don’t follow the country’s COVID-19 rules will be faced with a $266 (1,000 riyals) individual fine for their first offense.

The fine will be doubled the next time a person fails to adhere to the rules, and the fine could reach $26,663 (100,00 riyals).

