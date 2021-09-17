Four in five UAE residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Health officials in the United Arab Emirates have announced that 80 percent of residents across the country are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Latest figures by the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) show that 91.31 percent of UAE residents have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while more than four in five (80.29 percent) have been double jabbed.

It comes as the UAE - leading the way in vaccinating its population against the virus, with over 19.2 million doses already administered - continues to report record lows in new daily COVID-19 infections.

On Thursday, the country recorded its lowest number of new daily COVID-19 cases this year with 564 new coronavirus infection cases, 650 recoveries and one virus-related death in the previous 24 hours.

This week health officials also revealed that new positive COVID-19 cases in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi have fallen to just 0.2 percent.

The figures were revealed by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee who said the low rate was achieved because of a rigorous testing regime in the emirate.

Low prevalence of the coronavirus meant that NCEMA this month eased some COVID-19 precautionary measures that were enforced in places of worship.

The social distancing requirement between worshipers has been reduced from two meters to one and a half meters, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the vast majority of residents in the United Arab Emirates are optimistic and have faith in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey led by health officials has found.

Polling conducted by the Ministry of Community Development showed an increase in confidence among residents had soared from 25 percent in April 2020 to 95 percent in August this year.

