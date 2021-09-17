Saudi Arabia reports 75 COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Saudi Arabia on Friday reported 75 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 546,411, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Kingdom reported six deaths, raising the COVID-19 death toll to 8,651.

The number of recoveries rose by 64 to 535,373, the health ministry said.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (75) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (6) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (64) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (535,373) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/PplRQdGIWO — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) September 17, 2021

On Thursday, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior warned that non-compliance with the country’s COVID-19 precautionary measures could lead to fines worth up to $26,633 (100,00 riyals).

