Saudi Arabia reports 75 COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Women wear face masks as they walk at the Hayat mall after restaurants and malls reopened as the government eases the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 1, 2020. (Reuters)
Women wear face masks as they walk at the Hayat mall after restaurants and malls reopened as the government eases the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 1, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia reports 75 COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Souad El Skaf, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia on Friday reported 75 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 546,411, according to the Ministry of Health.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The Kingdom reported six deaths, raising the COVID-19 death toll to 8,651.

The number of recoveries rose by 64 to 535,373, the health ministry said.

On Thursday, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior warned that non-compliance with the country’s COVID-19 precautionary measures could lead to fines worth up to $26,633 (100,00 riyals).

