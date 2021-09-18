.
Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19

General view of Abu Dhabi's Al Reem Island in the United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, Kamil Rogalinski)
General view of Abu Dhabi's Al Reem Island in the United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, Kamil Rogalinski)
Coronavirus

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Abu Dhabi has announced that it will remove the requirement to get tested for COVID-19 before entering the emirate starting September 19, Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Saturday.

The decision comes as the UAE announced a drop to 0.2 percent infection rate last week.

“The committee will continue to monitor infection rates and urges all citizens, residents and visitors to continue adhering to precautionary measures to protect public health and safety, maintain successes and advance the nation’s sustainable recovery,” Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee stated in a post on Twitter.

The United Arab Emirates has vaccinated around 80 percent of its population so far.

The country reported a new low in daily COVID-19 infections on Friday with 521 cases.

Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset now sit at 731,828 and total recoveries are at 723,337.

The UAE has been leading the way in vaccinating its population against the virus, with over 19 million doses already administered.

Alhosn ‘Green Status’ needed for entry into public areas

Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced last month that entry into public places such as malls, gyms, cafes, restaurants, retail outlets, museums, parks, resorts and health clubs will be subject to their Alhosn app status.

Abu Dhabi outlines requirements for vaccinated, unvaccinated entry to public places  Coronavirus Coronavirus Abu Dhabi outlines requirements for vaccinated, unvaccinated entry to public places 

The country’s COVID-19 Alhosn app appears in green for vaccinated residents and citizens if they have taken a PCR test that turns out to be negative and will appear in grey if their profile on the app displays an outdated or expired PCR test.

When a vaccinated person has a new negative PCR test, it is then valid for 30 days, granting them green status on the app.

According to WAM, entry will also be allowed for those who are exempt from needing to take the vaccine provided they have a negative PCR test. They will be granted green status on the Alhosn app for seven days.

Children under the age of 16, however, whose status will appear in green on the app without needing to be tested, will also be permitted entry.

