Saudi Arabia records 68 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia recorded 68 new coronavirus infections, 77 recoveries and five virus-related deaths in 24 hours, the Kingdom’s health ministry reported on Saturday.

The majority of Saturday’s cases were recorded in Mecca and Riyadh, accounting for 20 and 17 infections respectively.

There are now 2,373 active cases within the Kingdom, 361 of which are critical.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (68) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (5) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (77) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (535,450) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/PLUy5fDmPj — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) September 18, 2021

Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset in the country rose to 546,479, total recoveries to 535,450 and total deaths to 8,656.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior warned that non-compliance with the country’s COVID-19 precautionary measures would lead to fines worth up to around $26,633 (100,000 riyals).

