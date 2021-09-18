.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia records 68 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

  • Font
Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) disinfect the floor as Muslim pilgrims pray inside Namira Mosque in Arafat amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 30, 2020. (Reuters)
Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) disinfect the floor as Muslim pilgrims pray inside Namira Mosque in Arafat amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 30, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia records 68 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia recorded 68 new coronavirus infections, 77 recoveries and five virus-related deaths in 24 hours, the Kingdom’s health ministry reported on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The majority of Saturday’s cases were recorded in Mecca and Riyadh, accounting for 20 and 17 infections respectively.

There are now 2,373 active cases within the Kingdom, 361 of which are critical.

Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset in the country rose to 546,479, total recoveries to 535,450 and total deaths to 8,656.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior warned that non-compliance with the country’s COVID-19 precautionary measures would lead to fines worth up to around $26,633 (100,000 riyals).

Read more:

Saudi Arabia reports 75 COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Violating COVID-19 rules in Saudi Arabia could result in $26,663 fines

UAE diagnoses 471 new COVID-19 infections, two deaths

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Six months on Lebanon’s south coast oil spill cleanup nears completion Six months on Lebanon’s south coast oil spill cleanup nears completion
Four in five UAE residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 Four in five UAE residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Top Content
Saudi Crown Prince, Qatari emir and top UAE security official meet in Red Sea Saudi Crown Prince, Qatari emir and top UAE security official meet in Red Sea
Sinopharm’s COVID-19 booster reverses antibody decline: Study Sinopharm’s COVID-19 booster reverses antibody decline: Study
Taliban shootout in palace sidelines leader who dealt with US: Sources Taliban shootout in palace sidelines leader who dealt with US: Sources
Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19 Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19
UAE, UK announce ‘Partnership for the Future’, new era of bilateral ties UAE, UK announce ‘Partnership for the Future’, new era of bilateral ties
Watch: RPG fired by Hezbollah supporter lands inside nearby residence Watch: RPG fired by Hezbollah supporter lands inside nearby residence
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More