UAE diagnoses 471 new COVID-19 infections, two deaths

A view of the Dubai's Burj Khalifa, in the United Arab Emirates.(Unsplash, Wael Hneini)
Coronavirus

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates diagnosed 471 new COVID-19 cases, 604 recoveries and two virus-related deaths in 24 hours, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Saturday.

Health authorities conducted 354,614 coronavirus tests to determine Saturday’s numbers which indicated a decrease in new infections from Friday’s 521 cases.

The UAE’s coronavirus death toll mounted to 2,073. Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset increased to 732,299 and total recoveries to 723,941.

The country’s active cases have now decreased to 6,285.

Over 19.4 million vaccine doses have already been administered, with the majority of the country already vaccinated with at least two shots, according to NCEMA. This number is expected to rise soon as the country’s booster shots rollout begins to gain ground.

On Saturday, Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced new rules for home quarantine for international travelers and those who come into contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

Home quarantine will not require wearing a tracker bracelet, effective from September 19. However, those who test positive for COVID-19 will still have to wear the tracking device.

The committee also announced that it will remove the requirement to get tested for COVID-19 before entering the emirate starting September 19, Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Saturday.

The decision comes as the UAE announced a drop to 0.2 percent infection rate last week.

