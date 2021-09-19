Dubai updates COVID-19 workplace, elevator protocols, reduces social distancing 

Dubai updates its COVID-19 safety protocols for offices, workplaces and elevators, allowing maximum capacity in elevators and reducing physical distancing, according to a government circular released by the Department of Economic Development (DED) on Sunday.

“Maximum capacity [is] allowed in elevators, with no limit specified on [the] number of people,” the statement read. “Social distancing guidelines must be adhered to, and face masks worn while inside elevators.”

Social distancing, the requirement which previously involved keeping a safe two-meter distance between employees, has been reduced to one meter from two.

However, all employees will still have to wear face masks.

“All employees must follow the safety instructions as well as precautionary measures applicable, and are advised to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” the statement added.

The revised rules apply to private companies functioning in Dubai.

