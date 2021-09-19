.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

India records 30,773 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours as it seeks to reopen to tourists

  • Font
People shop at a crowded roadside vegetable market after authorities eased coronavirus restrictions, following a drop in COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad, India, June 15, 2021. (Reuters)
People shop at a crowded roadside vegetable market after authorities eased coronavirus restrictions, following a drop in COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad, India, June 15, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

India records 30,773 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours as it seeks to reopen to tourists

Reuters, New Delhi 

Published: Updated:

India on Sunday reported 30,773 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 33.4 million, as it seeks to reopen the country to overseas tourists.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The death toll rose by 309 to 444,838, the health ministry said.

India, which has so far administered 804.3 million vaccine doses, is looking to protect the population and welcome back tourists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Long-COVID symptoms rarely last more than 3 months in children: Study Coronavirus Coronavirus Long-COVID symptoms rarely last more than 3 months in children: Study

“India’s vaccination drive is not just a safety cover for health but is also a protective shield for livelihood,” Modi told health workers in the tourist state of Goa via video.

“Friends, there’s been very little talk about this, but India has given a lot of priority to its vaccination program in states whose economies are driven by the tourism sector.”

Read more:

Israeli researchers say too soon to know how many Pfizer booster shots needed

Saudi Arabia records 68 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

Long-COVID symptoms rarely last more than 3 months in children: Study

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s skateboarding scene revived with new Beirut park Lebanon’s skateboarding scene revived with new Beirut park
Israeli researchers say too soon to know how many Pfizer booster shots needed Israeli researchers say too soon to know how many Pfizer booster shots needed
Top Content
Watch: First cars enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai without need for COVID-19 entry tests Watch: First cars enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai without need for COVID-19 entry tests
Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19 Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19
Lebanon seizes 20 tons of ammonium nitrate in eastern Bekaa Valley Lebanon seizes 20 tons of ammonium nitrate in eastern Bekaa Valley
Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister
UK boxer Amir Khan kicked off US flight for COVID-19 mask rule violation UK boxer Amir Khan kicked off US flight for COVID-19 mask rule violation
Family of Yemeni officer shares final letter after Houthis carry out execution Family of Yemeni officer shares final letter after Houthis carry out execution
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More