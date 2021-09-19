India records 30,773 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours as it seeks to reopen to tourists

India on Sunday reported 30,773 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 33.4 million, as it seeks to reopen the country to overseas tourists.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Advertisement

The death toll rose by 309 to 444,838, the health ministry said.

India, which has so far administered 804.3 million vaccine doses, is looking to protect the population and welcome back tourists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

“India’s vaccination drive is not just a safety cover for health but is also a protective shield for livelihood,” Modi told health workers in the tourist state of Goa via video.



“Friends, there’s been very little talk about this, but India has given a lot of priority to its vaccination program in states whose economies are driven by the tourism sector.”

Read more:

Israeli researchers say too soon to know how many Pfizer booster shots needed

Saudi Arabia records 68 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

Long-COVID symptoms rarely last more than 3 months in children: Study