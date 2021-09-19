.
UAE reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases in a year as Dubai prepares for Expo 2020

People walk past the official sign marking the Dubai Expo 2020 near the Sustainability Pavilion in Dubai on January 16, 2021. (AFP)
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

The UAE reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 infections in over a year, within two weeks of the beginning of Expo 2020 Dubai, the world’s largest in-person event since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The UAE’s health ministry reported 391 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a marked drop from the highs of approximately 4,000 cases last February.

The UAE also reported 505 new recoveries and two deaths. The total COVID-19 tally on Sunday stood at 732,690 infections, 724,446 recoveries and 2,075 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Gulf country’s new diagnosed cases have been steadily decreasing since the beginning of 2021. The last time the UAE reported daily cases in the 300s range was in August 2020.

The UAE has had one of the fastest and largest vaccination drives in the world, with 81 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

The drop in daily infections coincides with Dubai gearing up to host the Expo 2020 event which starts in October.

Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to attract 25 million visitors over six months, according to the organizers.

The event organizers also said entry to world fair will be only be allowed for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or those who have tested negative within 72 hours prior to entry.

