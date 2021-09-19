Watch: First cars enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai without need for COVID-19 entry tests

The first group of UAE travelers honked and cheered their way into Abu Dhabi from Dubai at midnight Sunday after the UAE capital canceled COVID-19 testing requirements to enter the emirate, according to a video being shared widely online.

Abu Dhabi canceled COVID-19 testing requirements to enter the emirate for travelers from the UAE starting on Sunday, the United Arab Emirates' state news agency WAM confirmed on Saturday.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Photos shared late on Saturday night showed police officers removing the border barriers between the two emirates that had been used for the past year to check travelers’ COVID-19 PCR status on their Alhosn app.

The UAE's capital had restricted entry into the emirate to those with a negative PCR test. Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi removed the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travelers arriving from international destinations.

“The committee will continue to monitor infection rates and urges all citizens, residents and visitors to continue adhering to precautionary measures to protect public health and safety, maintain successes and advance the nation’s sustainable recovery,” Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee stated in a post on Twitter.

Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced last month that entry into public places such as malls, gyms, cafes, restaurants, retail outlets, museums, parks, resorts and health clubs will be subject to their Alhosn app status.

The country’s COVID-19 Alhosn app appears in green for vaccinated residents and citizens if they have taken a PCR test that turns out to be negative and will appear in grey if their profile on the app displays an outdated or expired PCR test.

Read more:

Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19

Abu Dhabi announces COVID-19 home quarantine without tracker from Sep. 19

Four in five UAE residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19