UK-UAE travel update: COVID-19 vaccine requirements announced by British official

Vaccinated residents from the United Arab Emirates will be able to visit the UK without the need to quarantine if they have one of three UK-recognized vaccines; Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca, according to a British official.

Simon Penney, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for the Middle East, told ARN News that the move will help facilitate travel between the two countries.

In an interview with the news outlet, Penney said the UK is resolving a slight technical issue with vaccine certificates, which once fixed will allow for travel between the UAE and the UK.

He said that fully vaccinated individuals who have taken one of the three UK-recognized jabs will likely be granted entry to the UK from October 4.

An official statement is expected in a matter of days, ARN News reported.

Penney also clarified that the country in which the shot was taken does not matter as long as there is valid proof of vaccination.

UK travel rules to be overhauled from Oct. 4

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Friday that from October 4 the UK’s COVID-19 travel rules will be overhauled and its traffic light system replaced with a single red list, mandating hotel quarantine, alongside rules and regulations on unvaccinated travelers from other countries.

The UAE is currently on the soon-to-be-scrapped amber list.

On Saturday, James Cleverly, Minister of the Middle East and North Africa at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, write on Twitter: “Delighted that international travel is opening up.”

“We are finalizing arrangements with the UAE to include their nationals and residents in our plans to open up to the fully vaccinated from other countries from October 4.”

Although no specific guidelines on travel requirements have been offered to those living in the UAE, current demands on a 10-day quarantine for all arrivals from the UAE are likely to change.

Penney’s comments suggest that UAE residents who have had one of the three UK-approved vaccines will be exempt from any COVID-19 quarantine rules from October 4.

