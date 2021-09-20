.
US to end COVID-19 travel ban on vaccinated passengers from Nov

A family wears face masks as they pass security at Terminal A of IAH George Bush Intercontinental Airport amid the coronavirus outbreak in Houston, Texas, US, July 21, 2020. (Reuters/Adrees Latif)
Coronavirus

AFP, Washington

The US announced Monday it will lift COVID-19 travel bans on all passengers next month if they are fully vaccinated and undergo testing and contact tracing.

Jeffrey Zients, coronavirus response coordinator for President Joe Biden, told reporters the new “consistent approach” would take effect in “early November.”

The easing of travel restrictions, imposed 18 months ago by Donald Trump as the COVID-19 pandemic first erupted, marks a significant shift by Biden and answers a major demand from European allies at a time of strained diplomatic relations.

