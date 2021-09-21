EU says those who took AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine should be able to travel to US

The European Commission said on Tuesday it would make sense for the United States to allow travel by people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot in Europe.

On Monday the White House said it would lift restrictions that bar EU citizens from traveling to the United States starting in November. It is not clear which vaccines will be accepted by US authorities.



“We believe the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe,” a spokesperson for the EU Commission told a news conference.



“From our point of view, obviously it would make sense for people who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca to be able to travel,” the spokesperson added, noting that this is a decision for the US authorities.

