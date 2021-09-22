India to authorize COVID-19 vaccines for children next month: Sources

All Indian children aged 12 or older will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations from next month, when drug maker Cadila Healthcare launches its ZyCoV-D product, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The world’s first DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D won emergency authorization from Indian regulators last month. From October, the company, better known as Zydus Cadila, will produce 10 million doses a month.

The health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sources sought anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to media.

The vaccine is the only one approved for children in India, which has given a total of 825.9 million doses to adults among its population of nearly 1.4 billion.

Read more:

India says COVID-19 vaccine exports to resume in October

COVID-19 travel: India warns UK citizens of compulsory quarantine amid vaccine spat

India sets world record for single day inoculations with 25 million COVID-19 jabs