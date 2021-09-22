.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Indian foreign minister urges UK to resolve COVID-19 quarantine dispute

  • Font
Stock image depicting a man in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)
Stock image depicting a man in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)
Coronavirus

Indian foreign minister urges UK to resolve COVID-19 quarantine dispute

Reuters

Published: Updated:

India’s foreign minister on Tuesday urged Britain to remove a rule requiring Indians visiting there to quarantine even if they are fully vaccinated.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

India’s Covishield vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and manufactured in India by Pune-based Serum Institute, is not recognized by Britain under new rules despite being identical to the doses given to millions of Britons.

The rules, that come into effect next month, have caused anger, with many Indians branding the decision as discriminatory. Britons vaccinated in the United Kingdom with the same Indian-made doses are not required to quarantine.

They could also lead to a retaliation from New Delhi, with Indian government sources saying it was likely to take reciprocal steps if the issue is not quickly resolved.

“Urged early resolution of quarantine issue in mutual interest,” Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said in a tweet after a meeting with his British counterpart Liz Truss in New York, where both are attending the United Nations General Assembly.

The British High Commission (embassy) in New Delhi said the United Kingdom was working with India to resolve the issue.

“We are engaging with the Government of India to explore how we could expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India,” a spokesperson said.

The rules, that mandate 10 days of self-isolation for travelers arriving from India, also apply to many other countries using Covishield, including most African ones.

Shashi Tharoor, an Indian opposition lawmaker and author, said on Monday he had canceled a planned book tour of Britain in protest against the rules.

“It is offensive to ask fully vaccinated Indians to quarantine,” he said.

A second lawmaker, Jairam Ramesh, said the decision “smacks of racism”.

AstraZeneca is one of the key providers to Britain’s vaccination program, along with US peers Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer (PFE.N).

The AstraZeneca vaccine makes up most of the doses given to Indians to date. A smaller number have taken an indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, which is not in use in Britain.

Read more:

India sets world record for single day inoculations with 25 million COVID-19 jabs

India records 30,773 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours as it seeks to reopen to tourists

Saudi FM Prince Faisal meets with India’s external affairs minister in New Delhi

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi 91st National Day: UAE to host events, light up Burj Khalifa in celebration Saudi 91st National Day: UAE to host events, light up Burj Khalifa in celebration
Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’ Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: Official song ‘This is our time’ unveiled Expo 2020 Dubai: Official song ‘This is our time’ unveiled
US President Biden calls for a ‘sovereign and democratic’ state of Palestine US President Biden calls for a ‘sovereign and democratic’ state of Palestine
Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’ Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’
UAE relaxes compulsory COVID-19 mask rules UAE relaxes compulsory COVID-19 mask rules
Afghanistan girls football team given asylum in Portugal Afghanistan girls football team given asylum in Portugal
Iran, Hezbollah planning attacks on US to retaliate for Soleimani slaying: Officials Iran, Hezbollah planning attacks on US to retaliate for Soleimani slaying: Officials
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More