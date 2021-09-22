.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Locked-down Melbourne beefs up security as COVID-19 protesters gather

  • Font
The first day of a COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne. (File photo: AP)
The first day of a COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne. (File photo: AP)
Coronavirus

Locked-down Melbourne beefs up security as COVID-19 protesters gather

Reuters, Sydney

Published: Updated:

Australia’s Victoria State on Wednesday reported a jump in new COVID-19 infections as Melbourne braced for a third straight day of protests against lockdown restrictions, with police deploying in strength to disperse crowds.

Protesters began gathering in the city center in separate groups as the state’s Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton vowed to prevent more violent protests but declined to discuss the measures planned to control violence or unruly behavior.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“I’m not going to talk about the tactics we’ll deploy today,” Patton said at a media briefing in Melbourne, the state capital. “I want them to be completely unaware of what we’re going to do and what capacity they may face.”

Television footage showed crowds of protesters walking in the middle of streets in different parts of the city, with police sometimes giving chase.

“There has been a couple of arrests so far,” Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent told radio station 3AW.

More than 2,000 people protested in locked-down Melbourne on Tuesday, damaging property, blocking a busy freeway and injuring three police officers after authorities shut construction sites for two weeks. More than 60 were arrested.

Sydney and Melbourne, Australia’s largest cities, as well as the capital Canberra have been in lockdown for weeks to contain a Delta outbreak. Melbourne is in its sixth lockdown, the most of any Australian city since the pandemic began.

Authorities are aiming for a staggered reopening in Sydney and Melbourne, easing some curbs when the adult population reaches 70 percent fully vaccinated, expected next month. More restrictions will be relaxed when the figure hits 80 percent.

The rates of people age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated were 54 percent in New South Wales and 45 percent in Victoria.

Even as officials pledged more relaxation of restrictions within weeks, the traditional New Year’s Eve firework display in Sydney at 9 p.m. was canceled for a second year in a row. But the midnight fireworks will likely go ahead.

A City of Sydney spokesperson said they want to limit the “mixing of crowds” between the two separate events.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Victoria reported 628 new local cases on Wednesday, the year’s biggest one-day rise, exceeding the previous high of 603 a day earlier. A total of 1,035 new infections were recorded in New South Wales, home to Sydney, up from 1,022 on Tuesday.

Australia’s COVID-19 numbers stand at around 90,300 infections, including 1,186 deaths. Eight new deaths were reported in the country.

Read more:

Melbourne police pepper spray, fire pellets at anti-lockdown protestors

End in sight for COVID-19 lockdown in Australia’s second-largest city

Australian police clashes with anti-lockdown protesters lead to arrest of nearly 270

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’ Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’
Eiffel Tower, ketchup, live TV: Top 10 world fair inventions ahead of Dubai Expo 2020 Eiffel Tower, ketchup, live TV: Top 10 world fair inventions ahead of Dubai Expo 2020
Top Content
Sudan failed coup attempt: Situation under control, suspects arrested Sudan failed coup attempt: Situation under control, suspects arrested
Expo 2020 Dubai: Official song ‘This is our time’ unveiled Expo 2020 Dubai: Official song ‘This is our time’ unveiled
Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’ Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’
Iran, Hezbollah planning attacks on US to retaliate for Soleimani slaying: Officials Iran, Hezbollah planning attacks on US to retaliate for Soleimani slaying: Officials
US President Biden calls for a ‘sovereign and democratic’ state of Palestine US President Biden calls for a ‘sovereign and democratic’ state of Palestine
Saudi real estate market expanding at ‘unprecedented rate,’ mortgages up 10-fold Saudi real estate market expanding at ‘unprecedented rate,’ mortgages up 10-fold
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More