UAE making a rapid recovery after COVID-19, life ‘returning to normal’: Officials

Health officials in the United Arab Emirates said the country is making a “rapid recovery” and all indicators point to a return to a new normal life after the turbulence caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

During the UAE’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, Dr Farida al-Hosani, spokesperson for the health sector, praised the community’s adherence to safety protocols and vaccine uptake, saying this has helped the UAE lead global efforts to overcome the pandemic.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Figures from Our World in Data have ranked the UAE first for the percentage of its population to have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The UAE also has the fifth lowest COVID-19 death toll in the world

It also ranked third for the number of PCR tests conducted per 1,000 people for countries with a population over a million.

“Collective efforts helped the detection of cases, making various COVID-19 vaccines available, and increasing vaccination awareness which in turn contributed to the decrease in the number of cases, paving the road towards recovery,” said Dr al-Hosani.

These efforts have led to a 60 percent decrease in COVID-19 cases in the UAE compared to August last year, she said.

Dr al-Hosani also urged residents across the country to get their seasonal flu jab on top of their COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, saying it is important people protect themselves against influenza as well as the coronavirus.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), 92.3 percent of the country have now received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 85.55 percent are fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the UAE reported just 322 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily tally of coronavirus infections this year.

Read more:

UK-UAE travel update: COVID-19 vaccine requirements announced by British official

UAE reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases in a year as Dubai prepares for Expo 2020

Dubai updates COVID-19 workplace, elevator protocols, reduces social distancing