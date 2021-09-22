UAE records 318 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 318 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The country’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 2,080, while 733,643 people have contracted the virus overall.

Meanwhile, 380 people also recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 725,634.

Authorities announced Wednesday that face masks would no longer be necessary in certain public places including beaches and beauty salons.

A dip in new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks was evidence of the effectiveness of the UAE’s vaccination and testing programs, allowing rules to be relaxed, the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) said in a statement.

Read more:

UAE relaxes compulsory COVID-19 mask rules

Dubai updates COVID-19 workplace, elevator protocols, reduces social distancing

Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19