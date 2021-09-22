.
UAE relaxes compulsory COVID-19 mask rules

  • Font
People play football at Jumeirah beach residence in Dubai, United Arab Emirates December 23, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Compulsory COVID-19 mask rules in some areas of the United Arab Emirates have been relaxed as the country records a drop in virus cases, according to the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA).

NCEMA announced Wednesday that people exercising in public places, using private transportation with members of the same household, using swimming pools, beachgoers, medical center patients, and customers of beauty salons and barber shops will no longer be required by law to wear a mask.

Members of the public must still maintain a distance of two meters from one another, NCEMA added.

Local authorities will be obligated to erect signs in places where masks are no longer compulsory.

Developing

