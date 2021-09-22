UK to accept UAE COVID-19 vaccination certificates from Oct. 4, lift restrictions

The UK will lift restrictions on vaccinated travelers from the United Arab Emirates starting October 4 after a “technical issue” was resolved, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Wednesday

On Twitter, Shapps said: “We will be accepting vaccination certificates from Oct 4 following updates to their vaccination app. As a major transport hub which is home to many British expats, this is great news for reopening travel, boosting business and reunited families.”

Advertisement

The UK will lift restrictions on vaccinated travelers from the United Arab Emirates starting October 4 after a “technical issue” was resolved, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Wednesday

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Earlier this week, Al Arabiya English reported that vaccinated residents from the UAE will be able to visit the UK without the need to quarantine if they have one of three UK-recognized vaccines; Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca, according to a British official.

Simon Penney, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for the Middle East, had first told ARN News that the move will help facilitate travel between the two countries.

In an interview with the news outlet, Penney said the UK was working to resolve a slight technical issue with vaccine certificates, which once fixed will allow for travel between the UAE and the UK.

Shapps’ tweet has confirmed this issue has now been ironed out.

Penney said that fully vaccinated individuals who have taken one of the three UK-recognized jabs will likely be granted entry to the UK from October 4.

Shapps announced on Friday that from October 4 the UK’s COVID-19 travel rules will be overhauled and its traffic light system replaced with a single red list, mandating hotel quarantine, alongside rules and regulations on unvaccinated travelers from other countries.

The UAE is currently on the soon-to-be-scrapped amber list.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Saturday, James Cleverly, Minister of the Middle East and North Africa at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, write on Twitter: “Delighted that international travel is opening up.”

“We are finalizing arrangements with the UAE to include their nationals and residents in our plans to open up to the fully vaccinated from other countries from October 4.”

Read more:

UK-UAE travel update: COVID-19 vaccine requirements announced by British official

Emirates airline welcomes UK’s decision to add UAE to its ‘amber list’ for travel

UK’s green and amber lists could be replaced in travel rules shake-up: Reports