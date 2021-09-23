.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Americas health agency sees COVID-19 outbreaks continuing into 2022

  • Font
A sign at the entry to a beauty salon informs of mask requirement due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) measures in the Bronx borough of New York City, U.S., July 27, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
A sign at the entry to a beauty salon informs of mask requirement due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) measures in the Bronx borough of New York City, U.S., July 27, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Americas health agency sees COVID-19 outbreaks continuing into 2022

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned on Wednesday that countries in the region could continue to face localized COVID-19 outbreaks “well into 2022” even while deaths have fallen from their peak in January.

While vaccinations are progressing, the region faces a “severe vaccine inequality problem” that will prolong the pandemic, particularly in the poorer Latin American nations, PAHO said in a report to its annual policy-setting meeting.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

That means continued need for preventive measures, including procedures for early detection, investigation and isolation of infected cases, and the tracing and quarantine of contacts.

Renewed outbreaks are to be expected in institutions such as nursing homes, prisons and densely-populated urban areas.

While vaccination coverage may reach high levels overall, much will depend on vaccine supply availability, which is limited worldwide, and the access and demand among specific population groups, PAHO said.

“Vaccine hesitancy may further slow uptake by the population or prevent full achievement of vaccination potential,” said the report by the regional branch of the World Health Organization.

In its update on the COVID-19 situation in the Americas, PAHO said almost all he countries and territories in the region have reported detection of at least one of the four COVID variants that are of concern.

Half of them have detected the highly transmissible Delta variant, which is now the dominant strain in Canada, Mexico and the US, according to PAHO.

The Americas region has been hit harder than other parts of the world, with more than 2 million deaths so far. The United States and Brazil have the highest death tolls in the world.

Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and the US are among the top 10 countries for cumulative deaths globally.

Latin America and the Caribbean have had more COVID fatalities that Asia and Africa Combined.

Read more:

Echoes, uncertainty as Afghan pilots await US help in Tajikistan

US to give $336 million in aid to Venezuelans: State Department

Bill to provide $1 billion for Israel Iron Dome system introduced in US Congress

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi 91st National Day: UAE to host events, light up Burj Khalifa in celebration Saudi 91st National Day: UAE to host events, light up Burj Khalifa in celebration
Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’ Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’
Top Content
Omani cavers find snakes but no genies in Yemen’s ‘Well of Hell’ Omani cavers find snakes but no genies in Yemen’s ‘Well of Hell’
Saudi 91st National Day: UAE to host events, light up Burj Khalifa in celebration Saudi 91st National Day: UAE to host events, light up Burj Khalifa in celebration
Afghanistan girls football team given asylum in Portugal Afghanistan girls football team given asylum in Portugal
Dubai’s ruler approves $17.7 billion housing program for Emiratis Dubai’s ruler approves $17.7 billion housing program for Emiratis
‘Donnez-moi un break,’ UK’s Boris Johnson tells France after submarine deal ‘Donnez-moi un break,’ UK’s Boris Johnson tells France after submarine deal
US’ famed ‘Skinny House’ sells for $1.2million in Boston US’ famed ‘Skinny House’ sells for $1.2million in Boston
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More