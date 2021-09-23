.
.
.
.
Australia’s lockdown, mass COVID-19 vaccine campaigns curbing delta outbreak

A staff member straightens a sign outside a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination clinic at the Bankstown Sports Club as the city experiences an extended lockdown, in Sydney, Australia, August 3, 2021. (Reuters)
A staff member straightens a sign outside a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination clinic at the Bankstown Sports Club as the city experiences an extended lockdown, in Sydney, Australia, August 3, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Australia's lockdown, mass COVID-19 vaccine campaigns curbing delta outbreak

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

The delta outbreak in Australia’s most populous state appears to be slowing, after a months-long lockdown and mass vaccination effort in New South Wales.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The state recorded six deaths and 1,063 cases on Thursday as health officials reported almost 56 percent of its population had been fully vaccinated.

The state’s 7-day moving average fell to its lowest since Sept. 1, according to Bloomberg calculations on health department data.

Meantime, Australia’s second-most populous state, Victoria, reported four deaths and a daily record of 766 virus infections as authorities struggled to bring the delta outbreak under control. Almost 46 percent of the state’s adult population have been fully vaccinated, Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters.

New South Wales saw a change in trajectory once half their adult population had been fully vaccinated, so “if we all get vaccinated, we’ll drive down these numbers, Andrews said.

Read more:

Locked-down Melbourne beefs up security as COVID-19 protesters gather

Melbourne police pepper spray, fire pellets at anti-lockdown protestors

End in sight for COVID-19 lockdown in Australia’s second-largest city

