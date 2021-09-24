Emirates becomes first airline to roll-out COVID-19 travel pass across six continents

Dubai carrier Emirates has become the first airline to implement the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass on six continents as it rolls out the COVID-19 digital health pass to customers at all its destinations.

The Travel Pass initiative allows passengers to have a digital passport verified with all their pre-travel test or vaccination details to meet the requirements at the end destination. They are also able to share test and vaccination certificates with authorities and airlines to facilitate smoother processing at airports.

Following successful trials in April on select routes from its Dubai hub, Emirates has gradually expanded the IATA Travel Pass pilot to customers on 12 routes in June and the airline has now signed a contract with IATA to implement the solution across its global network.

Currently available to Emirates customers traveling from 50 cities, the roll-out across all 120+ Emirates destinations is expected to be completed by October.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ chief operating officer said: “Emirates continues to invest in technology and solutions, like IATA Travel Pass, so that we can deliver smooth journeys and contactless experiences for our customers while enabling our airport teams to handle document checks efficiently and in compliance with regulatory requirements.

He added: “We are pleased to partner with IATA on the IATA Travel Pass solution from early pilot trials to full implementation and we will continue to work closely with IATA on enhancements to facilitate even more secure and smoother journeys for travelers.”

Nick Careen, IATA senior vice president of operations, safety and security, said: “Emirates’ implementation of IATA Travel Pass across its global network cements its role as a key tool in managing the complex myriad of health credentials required for travel.”

“By providing passengers with a one-stop-shop to demystify, manage and process these credentials through a secure automated process, they can arrive at the airport ready-to-fly using automated processes. This will avoid queuing and congestion for document checks - to the benefit of travelers, airlines, airports and governments.”

